Six of the children show's hosts from the past and present will compete in the special next month with Konnie Huq, Tim Vincent, Anthea Turner, Diane-Louise Jordan, Mark Curry and current presenter of the CBBC show Radii Chinyanganya each hoping to take home that special Glitterball trophy.

Konnie Huq has been partnered with Neil Jones, Radzi Chinyanganya is going to be dancing with Chloe Hewitt and Tim Vincent is paired alongside Dianne Buswell.

Meanwhile Mark Curry and Amy Dowden have been put together, Diane-Louise Jordan will be performing with Pasha Kovalev and Anthea Turner will no doubt be hoping that her partner Brendan Cole is on his best behaviour.

More like this

Advertisement

Strictly's Children in Need special will air on Friday November 15 on BBC1