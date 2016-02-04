Simon Cowell teases Louis Walsh backstage on Saturday Night Takeaway
Even while filming a 'Who shot Simon Cowell?' skit, the media mogul finds time to poke fun at Mr Walsh
Simon Cowell loves a good wind up. While filming a new sketch for Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, he still managed to turn the tables and tease Louis Walsh.
The sketch in question is called 'Who Shot Simon Cowell?', and The X Factor judge is clearly having lots of fun backstage – even if he should probably consider how quickly his showbiz pals have signed up to join in a sketch about killing him.
Piers Morgan, Amanda Holden and David Walliams are among those taking part in the fictional murder sketch, which will feature in the new Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway series.
Here he is with Walsh, asking his followers, "Does Louis look odd?"
The pair certainly seem to have a good laugh together, with Cowell recently telling me he loves working with Mr Walsh.
While Cowell wouldn't be drawn on whether Lou Lou will return to the judging panel for this year's X Factor, he did confirm Walsh's role as head judge on new Ireland's Got Talent still looks to be going ahead: "It should be. Well, it better be. That was the promise I made Louis".