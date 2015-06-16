“Louis is the first choice to head up Ireland’s Got Talent, definitely” the source said, adding that filming the series would allow Walsh to spend more time in Dublin.

It comes after it was announced this morning that the X Factor panel would indeed be Walsh-less for the first time in eleven years. Returning judges Simon Cowell and Cheryl Fernandez-Versini will be sitting alongside singer (and former guest judge) Rita Ora and radio DJ Nick Grimshaw on the new-look 2015 panel.

“Louis’s still very much part of the family. He’s a close friend of Simon’s,” the source added, the Got Talent format of course being the media mogul’s own creation.

More like this

While final discussions need to take place – including who the rest of the panel would be - show bosses are looking to have the series on air in January.

Advertisement

The launch would add Ireland to a bulging list of places that already have their own versions of the series. The Got Talent format was named the most successful reality TV format by Guinness World Records last year, at which point it had commissions in 58 territories.