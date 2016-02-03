Cowell is said to have already filmed the dramatic ‘shooting scene’ and some of the potential murderers have worked on some of their scenes, too.

I'm told Cowell's fellow X Factor judge Cheryl – who normally loves a chance to wind up the boss – missed out on joining in the filming due to being away at Girls Aloud pal Kimberley Walsh’s wedding. Former X Factor host Dermot O'Leary is not involved 'at present' but perhaps us wannabe detectives should prepare for extra famous suspects to be added along the way.

Given Broadchurch writer Chibnall has been integrally involved in the story viewers should be prepared for clever clues and surprising twists as we get closer to finding out exactly who bumped off Mr Cowell.

And we already know Ant and Dec can pull off a convincing Cowell wind-up. Remember when they tricked him into thinking they were American Idol contestants? This could be good.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DjUWEBcnQz0

Saturday Night Takeaway returns to ITV soon