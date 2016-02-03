New Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall masterminds ‘Who Shot Simon Cowell?’ sketch for Ant and Dec
Louis Walsh, Amanda Holden, Piers Morgan and more famous faces will appear in a long-running sketch from the Broadchurch and incoming Doctor Who boss on the new series of Saturday Night Takeaway
Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway will return with a brand new comedy segment ‘Who Shot Simon Cowell?’ which has been masterminded by none other than Broadchurch creator and newly appointed Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall.
The ‘whodunnit?’ skit will play out over five of the seven new episodes, with celebrity pals of Cowell's, including Louis Walsh, Piers Morgan, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, BGT champs Ashleigh and Pudsey and David Walliams, joining as suspects.
Cowell is said to have already filmed the dramatic ‘shooting scene’ and some of the potential murderers have worked on some of their scenes, too.
I'm told Cowell's fellow X Factor judge Cheryl – who normally loves a chance to wind up the boss – missed out on joining in the filming due to being away at Girls Aloud pal Kimberley Walsh’s wedding. Former X Factor host Dermot O'Leary is not involved 'at present' but perhaps us wannabe detectives should prepare for extra famous suspects to be added along the way.
Given Broadchurch writer Chibnall has been integrally involved in the story viewers should be prepared for clever clues and surprising twists as we get closer to finding out exactly who bumped off Mr Cowell.
And we already know Ant and Dec can pull off a convincing Cowell wind-up. Remember when they tricked him into thinking they were American Idol contestants? This could be good.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DjUWEBcnQz0
Saturday Night Takeaway returns to ITV soon