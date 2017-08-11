"It was an easy decision to make," the Rev told Evans, adding – with his tongue firmly in his cheek – "it's obvious to anyone who knows me that a major dance talent was waiting to be discovered, I just wonder why it took them so long, frankly…"

He may be self-deprecating but Rev Coles is no stranger to the glitz and glamour of showbiz, having had a number one hit with Don't Leave Me This Way as one half of The Communards in 1986.

Rev Coles is the latest name to be announced after former Hollyoaks star Gemma Atkinson, EastEnders actor Davood Ghadami, The Saturdays singer Mollie King and This Morning presenter Ruth Langsford were unveiled for Strictly’s 15th series.

So, who else will be joining this rhinestoned-quintet? Rumours about which celebrities are taking part in series 15 are rife, with names including Alexandra Burke, Matt Goss, Samantha Womack, Anne Robinson and Olly Murs currently being reported for the show this year.

We do, however, know who’ll be hosting: presenting duo Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will return alongside judges Darcey Bussell, Craig Revel-Horwood and Bruno Tonioli. And, of course, there’ll be no Len Goodman this year, with the retiring judge being replaced by Shirley Ballas.

Ballas won't be the only new face on the show – Nadiya Bychkova, Dianne Buswell and Amy Dowden are joining the line-up of professional dancers after Joanne Clifton and Oksana Platero left the series.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC1 this autumn