She's following in the footsteps of former champion Caroline Flack, who has also hosted the jungle show and dazzled in the ballroom, taking victory in 2014.

The news was announced on Nick Grimshaw's BBC1 Radio 1 Breakfast Show this morning. "I've always known I've wanted to do it. They've asked me before... I was just waiting for the right time," she told Grimshaw, adding: "I like to dance but there's no training involved in the dancing I do! When I was a kid I Irish danced a summer, not not well. I think ballroom is a little bit different!"

Whitmore will be well-known to telly fans, regularly hosting backstage and red carpet coverage for events including the Brits and Eurovision. Winning an MTV competition in 2008, Pick Me MTV, launched her telly career, with Whitmore going on to regularly front the channel's news coverage in the UK, Ireland and parts of Europe.

More like this

The presenter joins previously announced stars Ed Balls and Will Young.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 later this year