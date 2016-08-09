Clearly excited, he's actually been teasing the news all morning saying today would be an "exciting" day.

“As a fan of Strictly for years, I have always imagined myself on the show, but the timing has not been right... until now! Music is my passion and the dancing I have done has always been with a microphone in hand. Now there will be no microphone or band, just me, my partner and the dance floor. Strictly is a show with fantastic live music and has an ethos of positivity and growth. I practice these two things every day, and I will try my hardest to be the best dancer possible.” said Will.

The former Pop Idol winner is no stranger to performing on entertainment TV, of course, having beaten bookies favourite Gareth Gates in the final showdown of Simon Cowell's inaugural series back in 2002.

More like this

Here, if you remember, he bit back at Cowell who'd called one of his performances "distinctly average". So he may ruffle some feathers with the Strictly judges, too.

Since then he's bagged two Brit awards and released several multi-platinum albums. His latest, 85% Proof, hit the number one spot in 2015.

He's also been nominated for a Lawrence Olivier award for Best Actor in a Musical after starring in Cabaret in 2013, so we're expecting equally impressive things from him on the dance floor.

It won't be his first time in the Strictly studio either, as he's performed his singles on the show several times over the years. Here he is singing Joy in 2015.

Ed Balls was the first Strictly celebrity announced for this year.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing is set to return to BBC1 later this autumn