Is Will Young about to be announced as the next Strictly contestant?
The singer says today is going to be "exciting"
Is Will Young about to be confirmed as the second Strictly Come Dancing 2016 contestant?
The singer has tweeted that today is going to be "exciting". And what could be more exciting than joining the ballroom-based show?
We know that an announcement is coming at some point today. It's the Strictly way, drip-feeding us one famous contestant a day, with politician Ed Balls kicking things off yesterday.
Young was getting into the spirit on Monday, too. He even joined in when Strictly recreated 'Ed Balls day' by simply tweeting the former ex-MP's name.
The signs are there, right?
His name entered the rumour mill recently, with an insider telling The Sun he's "a brilliant signing" for the show. The former Pop Idol winner is no stranger to reality TV, of course, having won Simon Cowell's inaugural series back in 2002.
Since then he's won two BRIT awards and released several multi-platinum albums. His latest, 85% Proof, hit the number one spot in 2015.
Watch this space...
Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 later this year