There's a whole Ed Balls day - 28 April - when everyone tweets Ed Balls again.

As such, here's how the ex-MP had his entrance into the ballroom confirmed:

Getting into the swing of it (good news for a man about to take part in a dancing competition) he replied with a simple tweet of his own:

Ah the laughs. You never know, 'glitterball' might be soon.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 later this year