Fletcher, who stunned fans in week one with his hugely sexy samba, sent the nation swooning once more with his slow and sensual rumba to Bill Withers’ Ain’t No Sunshine – a dance so sexy, even the judges were lost for words.

Strictly’s Mr. Nasty Craig Revel Horwood (who, arguably, was still recovering from his teeth gaffe last week) stumbled his way through the commentary, while Motsi Mabuse was far more vocal.

“At some points, I was like, ‘Hold on Kelvin, that’s my sister, stop it!’” she said to laughter.

“At my house, you used to be called Kelvin the Samba, you are now Kelvin the Rumba. It was so good.”

Meanwhile, head judge Shirley Ballas was equally as flustered, praising Fletcher and Mabuse’s “scintillating hip and leg action”.

“You just sent my temperature through the roof, I’ve never seen a man rumba like that!” she said, while fanning herself.

Bruno Tonioli was even more enthusiastic than usual, describing the rumba as “dangerous”.

“The four judges are gone,” he said, before pretending to collapse.

With each judge scoring Fletcher and Mabuse a nine, the pair stormed to the top of the leaderboard with 36 points.

However, despite knocking the judges out and making the whole nation lust after him, Fletcher and Mabuse didn’t top last week’s high score – scoring the first two tens of the series for their Charleston.

While they rode high for the majority of the show, they were knocked off from the top spot by Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden with their show-closing tango.

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturdays and Sundays on BBC 1