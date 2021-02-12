Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Entertainment
  4. Talent Shows
  5. Drag Race Debrief: Veronica Green and Joe Black on their exits, RuPaul’s H&M comments and who should win

Drag Race Debrief: Veronica Green and Joe Black on their exits, RuPaul’s H&M comments and who should win

The Drag Race UK stars spoke to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview about their time on the show.

Joe Black and Veronica Green

Published:

This week’s episode of Drag Race Debrief is a double whammy, with RadioTimes.com speaking to both Veronica Green and Joe Black following their exit from series two this week.

Advertisement

Thursday’s instalment of Drag Race UK was one of the most dramatic we’ve seen so far, with the queens re-entering the workroom after a seven-month COVID-related hiatus.

Picking up from where they left off, the line-up of returning contestants appeared to be missing one fierce competitor – Veronica Green – who RuPaul revealed had tested positive for coronavirus and would not be coming back to the competition.

With just seven queens left on the show, RuPaul invited back eliminated contestants Joe Black, Asttina Mandella and Cherry Valentine and asked their co-stars to vote for which should get a second chance in the competition – with Joe Black receiving the most votes.

However, it was a short-lived return for Black, who was eliminated after losing a lip-sync to The Communicards’ Don’t Leave Me This Way against Tia Kofi.

In this episode of RadioTimes.com‘s Drag Race Debrief, we chat to Veronica Green about her sudden exit and whether she’ll take up Ru’s invitation to come back for series three, while Joe Black shares her thoughts on RuPaul’s fierce critique of her outfit: “I don’t want to see any f**king H&M!”

Advertisement

Series two’s fifth episode challenged the queens to compete in a Ruruvision challenge, which saw them split into two girl groups and perform their own lyrics to Drag Race’s catchy tune: UK Hun.

New episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season two will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer on Thursdays.  If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.

Tags

All about RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Joe Black and Veronica Green
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Argentinian Mixed 12 Pack

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 40% off a case of mixed Argentinian wines!

With this exclusive deal, you’ll receive 12 bottles of wine for just £63.99, plus delivery

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Drag Race UK season 2

Lauren Morris Drag Race UK just aired the most dramatic episode the franchise has ever seen – let’s recap the chaos

Veronica Green

Why is Veronica Green missing from Drag Race UK episode 5?

RuPauls Drag Race All Stars 5

When is RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 2 released? Queens, guest judges and latest news

ginny lemon drag race

Drag Race Debrief Ginny Lemon on self-elimination and whether RuPaul reached out