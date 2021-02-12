Drag Race Debrief: Veronica Green and Joe Black on their exits, RuPaul’s H&M comments and who should win

This week’s episode of Drag Race Debrief is a double whammy, with RadioTimes.com speaking to both Veronica Green and Joe Black following their exit from series two this week.

Thursday’s instalment of Drag Race UK was one of the most dramatic we’ve seen so far, with the queens re-entering the workroom after a seven-month COVID-related hiatus.

Picking up from where they left off, the line-up of returning contestants appeared to be missing one fierce competitor – Veronica Green – who RuPaul revealed had tested positive for coronavirus and would not be coming back to the competition.

With just seven queens left on the show, RuPaul invited back eliminated contestants Joe Black, Asttina Mandella and Cherry Valentine and asked their co-stars to vote for which should get a second chance in the competition – with Joe Black receiving the most votes.

However, it was a short-lived return for Black, who was eliminated after losing a lip-sync to The Communicards’ Don’t Leave Me This Way against Tia Kofi.

In this episode of RadioTimes.com‘s Drag Race Debrief, we chat to Veronica Green about her sudden exit and whether she’ll take up Ru’s invitation to come back for series three, while Joe Black shares her thoughts on RuPaul’s fierce critique of her outfit: “I don’t want to see any f**king H&M!”

Series two’s fifth episode challenged the queens to compete in a Ruruvision challenge, which saw them split into two girl groups and perform their own lyrics to Drag Race’s catchy tune: UK Hun.