Drag Race Debrief: Cherry Valentine on elimination, who should win and Rats: The Rusical

Series two of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK continued on Thursday, with the 11 remaining queens tasked with performing live in Rats: The Rusical and designing a surprise-themed look for the runway.

Unfortunately, we had to say goodbye to Darlington-based contestant Cherry Valentine, who became the second queen to leave the competition.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, the 26-year-old Drag Race star spilled the tea for our brand new feature Drag Race Debrief – a weekly catch-up with the show’s latest eliminated queen.

Despite turning out a gender reveal-inspired look that received high praise from guest judge Sheridan Smith, Cherry found herself in the bottom two last week alongside Welsh queen Tayce.

Following an emotional lip-sync to Elaine Page’s Cats anthem ‘Memory’, the 26-year-old was asked to sashay away from the competition.

But what would she have done differently, looking back on her Drag Race journey? And who does she think could go all the way and snatch the crown?

While Cherry’s time on Drag Race UK was brief, she certainly left a lasting impression. In week one, she wowed the judging panel with her inspired Freddie Mercury look, before debuting a dusty tribute to her hometown Darlington, complete with a clock tower-themed accessory.

Cherry, who’d been doing drag for just under a year before entering the competition, works as a full qualified mental health nurse outside of performing and is a frontline worker in the pandemic.

New episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race season two are available to stream on BBC iPlayer on Thursdays at 7pm. RuPaul’s Drag Race season one is available to watch on BBC iPlayer. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.