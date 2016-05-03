Yes, in 2013 Osbourne was jet-setting between the UK and the US while merrily mentoring Sam Bailey to victory. Sure, it’s meant to be about the singers, but the judges want to win, too. And after five years away? "Fabulous, darling", as Mrs O would say.

Osbourne has been on the CBS talk show since 2010, and during the tenth series of X Factor she would fly back to America on Mondays and then zip back over to Wembley on Thursdays ready for the weekend shows. OK, so she might not have had time to go bowling and such like with Sam Bailey, but she certainly did her job: Bailey was the clear favourite throughout the live shows.

While confirmation of this year's judging panel is yet to come from ITV, we understand the line-up will include Simon Cowell, Rita Ora and Louis Walsh alongside Mrs O. Not only has the departure of Cheryl and Nick Grimshaw left two spare seats, there's very much a sense of putting the show in safe and experienced hands, supported by the return of former host Dermot O’Leary.

There’s backing for it, too. Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden told us she wants to see Mrs O back on the panel, while Piers Morgan – who worked with Sharon on America’s Got Talent – said he would put Osbourne back on X Factor “tomorrow”.

“I’d bring Sharon back just because she’s great TV. Any type of TV is theatre, and Sharon’s great theatre. She makes me howl with laughter.”

The X Factor returns later this year on ITV