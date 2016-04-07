“I’ve got to admit it – I think the four of us on the panel is about as good as we’re ever going to get. We actually even considered transferring them all on to X Factor at one point,” he said.

And if the call came, it seems Amanda Holden and her fellow judges David Walliams, Alesha Dixon (and Cowell) would be very much up for it.

"If the gig’s up for grabs I think all four of us would do it," Holden told RadioTimes.com on the red carpet at Thursday's BGT launch, saying that natural chemistry is the key to the foursome's success.

"We just genuinely all have good chemistry and we all get on and I don’t think you can fake that," said Holden. "It’s just to do with personality, so I think if you don’t get on with someone it’s just like at work... there’s some people you like, some people you don’t. Ours happens to gel and it's because we’re all pretty easy going people but we’re all quite strong-willed and strong-minded."

She admits, though, that at this stage Cowell probably has other ideas when it comes to the X Factor panel – and that she very much supports them.

"I think that Simon has a plan and I hope that plan includes Louis Walsh and Sharon Osbourne," she said. "I think familiarity is a good thing so that’s why I think it might be good if Simon had people that he knows very well and who have that easy way, you can just slot into.

"I can imagine Louis, Sharon and Simon watching Gogglebox on a sofa together."

Now that's a show we'd like to see...

Britain's Got Talent returns Saturday at 7:00pm on ITV