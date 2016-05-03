“Sharon is an utterly insane creature," he continued, dubbing her the scariest female celebrity he's worked with while promoting his upcoming series Killer Women with Piers Morgan, which sees him meet and interview some of America's most notorious female murderers.

But Morgan admitted Osbourne's fiery nature is part of her charm.

"I see Sharon quite a lot as she does this show called The Talk in LA and I go on it whenever I’m over there. We always have a laugh," he said. "But, my God, Sharon was just out of control. She attacks me, throws things at me, tips water over me, because Sharon loves drama. She’s drawn to it. On and off screen, she just loves a bit of drama. Fantastic to work with.”

Morgan said he thought there was a “certain element of truth” to reports of her return. We were told in March that her appearance in a skit about Simon Cowell on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway suggested Osbourne was "building bridges" with the boss for, well, another comeback (she did the same in 2013 after a five-year absence).

“She’s certainly been talking to them,” Morgan said. At least two spots are up for grabs after both Cheryl and Nick Grimshaw announced they wouldn't be returning. It is thought Osbourne will line-up alongside fellow returnee Louis Walsh, regular judge Simon Cowell, and – as far as we understand – current judge Rita Ora.

“I’d bring Sharon back just because she’s great TV. Any type of TV is theatre, and Sharon’s great theatre. She makes me howl with laughter.”

See Killer Women with Piers Morgan Wednesday 11 May at 9pm on ITV. The X Factor returns to the channel later this year.