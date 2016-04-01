Dermot O'Leary (and Wagner) launch X Factor 2016
The first advert for The X Factor 2016 is here, with Dermot O'Leary back doing his presenting bit. Which involves hugging, naturally
Dermot O'Leary has officially launched The X Factor 2016 with a brand new advert.
It comes with hugging, it comes with Wagner and it comes with news that it's because we asked so nicely that we're getting the in-room auditions back. Perhaps we should start asking for more? A free trip to Judges' Houses would be nice wouldn't it? We all need that.
Anyway, the point of Dermot's return to the screen is to tempt singers to the X Factor. It's what the show's about after all.
So if you've been too busy singing in front of your mirror to notice the hundreds of other auditions that have happened over the years, now's your chance to get involved.
.@radioleary's back and he wants YOU to apply for the 2016 #XFactorAuditions!https://t.co/NHuxwSqKEH
— The X Factor (@TheXFactor) April 1, 2016
And here are the dates you need to know:
More like this
GLASGOW
Hampden Park
Thursday 7th April
BIRMINGHAM
Birmingham City Football Club
Saturday 9th April
Sunday 10th April
CARDIFF
Holland House
Sunday 17th April
DUBLIN
3 Arena
Sunday 24th April
NEWCASTLE
Newcastle United Football Club
Wednesday 27th April
LONDON
ExCel Centre
Sunday 1st May
MANCHESTER
EventCity
Saturday 7th May
LIVERPOOL
Liverpool Convention Centre
Saturday 14th May
The X Factor returns to ITV later this year