Dermot O'Leary has officially launched The X Factor 2016 with a brand new advert.

Advertisement

It comes with hugging, it comes with Wagner and it comes with news that it's because we asked so nicely that we're getting the in-room auditions back. Perhaps we should start asking for more? A free trip to Judges' Houses would be nice wouldn't it? We all need that.

Anyway, the point of Dermot's return to the screen is to tempt singers to the X Factor. It's what the show's about after all.

So if you've been too busy singing in front of your mirror to notice the hundreds of other auditions that have happened over the years, now's your chance to get involved.

.@radioleary's back and he wants YOU to apply for the 2016 #XFactorAuditions!https://t.co/NHuxwSqKEH

— The X Factor (@TheXFactor) April 1, 2016

And here are the dates you need to know:

More like this

GLASGOW

Hampden Park
Thursday 7th April

BIRMINGHAM

Birmingham City Football Club
Saturday 9th April
Sunday 10th April

CARDIFF

Holland House
Sunday 17th April

DUBLIN

3 Arena
Sunday 24th April

NEWCASTLE

Newcastle United Football Club
Wednesday 27th April

LONDON

ExCel Centre
Sunday 1st May

MANCHESTER

EventCity
Saturday 7th May

LIVERPOOL

Liverpool Convention Centre
Saturday 14th May

Advertisement

The X Factor returns to ITV later this year

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement