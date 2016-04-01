Anyway, the point of Dermot's return to the screen is to tempt singers to the X Factor. It's what the show's about after all.

So if you've been too busy singing in front of your mirror to notice the hundreds of other auditions that have happened over the years, now's your chance to get involved.

.@radioleary's back and he wants YOU to apply for the 2016 #XFactorAuditions!https://t.co/NHuxwSqKEH — The X Factor (@TheXFactor) April 1, 2016

And here are the dates you need to know:

GLASGOW

Hampden Park

Thursday 7th April

BIRMINGHAM

Birmingham City Football Club

Saturday 9th April

Sunday 10th April

CARDIFF

Holland House

Sunday 17th April

DUBLIN

3 Arena

Sunday 24th April

NEWCASTLE

Newcastle United Football Club

Wednesday 27th April

LONDON



ExCel Centre

Sunday 1st May

MANCHESTER



EventCity

Saturday 7th May

LIVERPOOL



Liverpool Convention Centre

Saturday 14th May

The X Factor returns to ITV later this year