Britain's Got Talent viewers confused after wrong finalists are shown on screen
Siobhan Phillips's photo was replaced on the finalists board – but the comedian WILL perform in the grand final
After a night of death-baiting knife tricks and logic-defying magic on Britain's Got Talent's Wednesday semi-final, hosts Ant and Dec announced that singer Colin Thackery and comedian Kojo Anim had reached the contest's finale.
But there was a big problem with the finalists' leaderboard: Victoria-Wood-style comedian Siobhan Phillips, who won the judges’ vote on Tuesday’s show, was missing. Instead, her photo was replaced with that of stuntman Matt Stirling, who had been eliminated after coming third.
- Britain’s Got Talent 2019 semi-finalists: who’s through to the live shows?
- Who are the Golden Buzzer acts in Britain’s Got Talent 2019?
- Britain’s Got Talent 2019: Everything you need to know
Viewers at home were soon scratching their heads, wondering if Phillips was still part of the finalists' line-up.
Fortunately, head judge Simon Cowell soon stepped in, confirming that the finalists board was “wrong” and that Phillips was still in the contest.
However, that wasn’t the only awkward moment of the night. Viewers also spotted that co-host Ant McPartlin was left hanging after offering a handshake to contestant John Archer.
And the best bit? There’s still three more Britain’s Got Talent live shows to go this week (two semis and Sunday’s final). In other words, plenty more room for error – and hopefully a botched handshake or two.
The Britain’s Got Talent live semi-finals continue until Friday at 7:30pm on ITV