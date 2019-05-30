Viewers at home were soon scratching their heads, wondering if Phillips was still part of the finalists' line-up.

Fortunately, head judge Simon Cowell soon stepped in, confirming that the finalists board was “wrong” and that Phillips was still in the contest.

However, that wasn’t the only awkward moment of the night. Viewers also spotted that co-host Ant McPartlin was left hanging after offering a handshake to contestant John Archer.

And the best bit? There’s still three more Britain’s Got Talent live shows to go this week (two semis and Sunday’s final). In other words, plenty more room for error – and hopefully a botched handshake or two.

