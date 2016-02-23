“We’ve done Britain’s Got Talent and we work well with Simon Cowell and have done for years,” Ant told The Mirror. “We did the original Pop Idol, so I don’t think we could go back to do a singing show.”

Pop Idol ran from 2001 to 2003, launching the careers of, among others, Will Young and Gareth Gates.

“On Britain’s Got Talent we get [singing], but we get everything – magicians, jugglers, dogs. Once you’ve seen all that variety, I’m not sure we could do just singers again,” Ant added.

More like this

Murs and Flack’s exit followed confirmation that Nick Grimshaw also won’t be back to judge again. All three completed just one series together.

But it seems Ant and Dec have an idea for what Grimmers can do next: host the Brits.

Yes, as they prepare for their third and last turn fronting the show, the pair say the Radio 1 DJ would be “really good”.

Who do you think should host X Factor? Vote here.

Advertisement

Watch The Brit Awards 2016 on Wednesday 24 February from 8pm on ITV