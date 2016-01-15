She's tied for most nominations with James Bay and Years and Years, who both also secured four each. Calvin Harris and Jess Glynne each earned three nominations.

Former X Factor winners Little Mix scored theiir first ever Brit recognition with two nods for smash hit single Black Magic while Eagles of Death Metal earned a nomination for International Act alongside U2, who they shared the stage with just weeks after their gig became the focus of a terrorist attack in Paris.

Here's a full rundown of this year's nominees:

British Male Solo Artist

Aphex Twin

Calvin Harris

James Bay

Jamie XX

Mark Ronson

British Female Solo Artist

Adele

Amy Winehouse

Florence & the Machine

Jess Glynne

Laura Marling

British Group

Blur

Coldplay

Foals

One Direction

Years & Years

British Breakthrough Act

Catfish & the Bottlemen

James Bay

Jess Glynne

Wolf Alice

Years & Years

Critics' Choice

Jack Garratt

Izzy Bizu

Frances

British Single

Adele, "Hello "

Calvin Harris & Disciples, "How Deep Is Your Love"

Ed Sheeran & Rudimental, "Bloodstream "

Ellie Goulding, "Love Me Like You Do "

James Bay, "Hold Back the River"

Jess Glynne, "Hold My Hand"

Little Mix, "Black Magic "

Olly Murs ft. Demi Lovato, "Up "

Philip George, "Wish You Were Mine "

Years & Years, "King"

MasterCard British Album of the Year

Adele, 25

Coldplay, A Head Full of Dreams

Florence & the Machine, How Big How Blue How Beautiful

James Bay, Chaos & the Calm

Jamie XX, In Colour

British Producer of the Year

Charlie Andrew

Mark Ronson

Mike Crossey

Tom Dalgety

British Artist Video of the Year

Adele, "Hello "

Calvin Harris & Disciples, "How Deep Is Your Love "

Ellie Goulding, "Love Me Like You Do "

Jessie J, "Flashlight"

Little Mix, "Black Magic"

Naughty Boy Ft. Beyonce, Arrow Benjamin, "Runnin' (Lose It All)"

One Direction, "Drag Me Down"

Sam Smith, "Writing's on the Wall"

Years & Years, "King"

International Male Solo Artist

Drake

Father John Misty

Justin Bieber

Kendrick Lamar

The Weeknd

International Female Solo Artist

Ariana Grande

Bjork

Courtney Barnett

Lana Del Rey

Meghan Trainor

International Group

Alabama Shakes

Eagles of Death Metal

Major Lazor

Tame Impala

U2

The winners will be announced at the 2016 Brit Awards ceremony on 24th February at London's O2 Arena