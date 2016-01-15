Adele unsurprisingly leads Brit Awards nominees alongside James Bay and Years and Years
Hello Adele, it's the Brits...
She made one of the biggest comebacks of 2016 with single Hello and her album 25, so it's little wonder that Adele leads the field in this year's Brit Awards nominations.
The singer secured four nods, including Album of the Year and Best British Single for smash hit track Hello.
She's tied for most nominations with James Bay and Years and Years, who both also secured four each. Calvin Harris and Jess Glynne each earned three nominations.
Former X Factor winners Little Mix scored theiir first ever Brit recognition with two nods for smash hit single Black Magic while Eagles of Death Metal earned a nomination for International Act alongside U2, who they shared the stage with just weeks after their gig became the focus of a terrorist attack in Paris.
Here's a full rundown of this year's nominees:
More like this
British Male Solo Artist
Aphex Twin
Calvin Harris
James Bay
Jamie XX
Mark Ronson
British Female Solo Artist
Adele
Amy Winehouse
Florence & the Machine
Jess Glynne
Laura Marling
British Group
Blur
Coldplay
Foals
One Direction
Years & Years
British Breakthrough Act
Catfish & the Bottlemen
James Bay
Jess Glynne
Wolf Alice
Years & Years
Critics' Choice
Jack Garratt
Izzy Bizu
Frances
British Single
Adele, "Hello "
Calvin Harris & Disciples, "How Deep Is Your Love"
Ed Sheeran & Rudimental, "Bloodstream "
Ellie Goulding, "Love Me Like You Do "
James Bay, "Hold Back the River"
Jess Glynne, "Hold My Hand"
Little Mix, "Black Magic "
Olly Murs ft. Demi Lovato, "Up "
Philip George, "Wish You Were Mine "
Years & Years, "King"
MasterCard British Album of the Year
Adele, 25
Coldplay, A Head Full of Dreams
Florence & the Machine, How Big How Blue How Beautiful
James Bay, Chaos & the Calm
Jamie XX, In Colour
British Producer of the Year
Charlie Andrew
Mark Ronson
Mike Crossey
Tom Dalgety
British Artist Video of the Year
Adele, "Hello "
Calvin Harris & Disciples, "How Deep Is Your Love "
Ellie Goulding, "Love Me Like You Do "
Jessie J, "Flashlight"
Little Mix, "Black Magic"
Naughty Boy Ft. Beyonce, Arrow Benjamin, "Runnin' (Lose It All)"
One Direction, "Drag Me Down"
Sam Smith, "Writing's on the Wall"
Years & Years, "King"
International Male Solo Artist
Drake
Father John Misty
Justin Bieber
Kendrick Lamar
The Weeknd
International Female Solo Artist
Ariana Grande
Bjork
Courtney Barnett
Lana Del Rey
Meghan Trainor
International Group
Alabama Shakes
Eagles of Death Metal
Major Lazor
Tame Impala
U2
The winners will be announced at the 2016 Brit Awards ceremony on 24th February at London's O2 Arena