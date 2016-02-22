ITV stalwart Stephen Mulhern is also thought to be a hot contender. As well as various game shows Mulhern has hosted every single series of Britain's Got More Talent and has just joined Ant and Dec on Saturday Night Takeaway. Clearly he's a presenter the broadcaster trusts.

But could it be another former contestant that returns? Rylan Clark-Neal has proved his mettle on This Morning and Big Brother's Bit on the Side and has never completely dismissed the idea. Jedward have entered the rumour mill, too, although that seems unlikely to be one Cowell would go for. Heck, why not Louis Walsh? The former judge played along with many a gag in the show last year, despite not being on the panel.

Or X Factor could think more fan-friendly and look to the likes of Vicky Pattison or Ferne McCann who earned hoards of new fans after their turn on I'm A Celeb last year.

More like this

Then again, with American Idol coming to an end could it be a clever move between Cowell's shows for Ryan Seacrest? He's certainly got the experience.

The show could even go a completely different route and look to actress Rebel Wilson, who walked away from this year's Bafta Film Awards with the best speech of the night? They're always saying expect the unexpected and that truly would be.

Advertisement

So who do you think should step in? Cast your votes below: