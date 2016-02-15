Whether this particular prank involves singing in a car remains to be seen.

The new Saturday night series will also see Mel B and Gino D'Acampo suffer at the hands of the cheeky pair as they follow their instructions in I'm A Celebrity... Get Out Of Me Ear! Basically Ant and Dec set out to cause as much embarrassment as possible while telling them what to do through hidden earpieces. You know, like getting Louis Walsh talking into a banana...

Little Ant and Dec are also making a welcome return, interviewing huge stars with their no-nonsense questions. First up to face a grilling from the mini presenters is none other than Oscar-winner Jennifer Lawrence.

Plus, Stephen Mulhern joins as the new host of Ant vs Dec, taking over from former Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts. The presenters will once again go head-to-head in all manner of challenges in the hope of being the victorious host. Various stars will also hop into the announcer's booth, with Michael Sheen taking to the microphone for this weekend's first show.

As previously reported, the new series will see the launch of weekly murder mystery 'Who Shot Simon Cowell?'

Masterminded by Broadchurch creator Chris Chibnall, the mini drama will uncover suspects including Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Piers Morgan until the real murderer's identity is revealed.

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway starts this Saturday at 7pm on ITV