All That Glitters contestants – Meet the aspiring jewellery makers on Katherine Ryan’s new BBC show

Katherine Ryan’s new BBC show All That Glitters: Britain’s Next Jewellery Star kicked off on 13th April, and we’re already pretty impressed with the level of talent.

Hosted by Ryan, the show sees eight jewellery makers challenged to prove their skills with Shaun Leane and Solange Azagury-Partridge judging the competitors’ efforts.

Over the next six weeks, the contestants will be whittled down until just one is crowned Britain’s next big jewellery name.

But who will it be? And who has already been sent home?

From a diamond mounter, to a couple of goldsmiths, here’s the contestants making it sparkle on All That Glitters.

Dan

BBC

Age: 40

From: Somerset

Instagram: @danielmusselwhitejewellery

Dan is a contemporary jewellery designer who specialises in ready-to-wear collections and one-off, bespoke designs. He started his training at the age of 16 and has over 25 years experience in jewellery making and design.

Dan’s necklace was chosen in the first episode, and he was also the first to be crowned jeweller of the week.

Nicola

BBC

Age: 25

From: Hereford

Instagram: @nicolalilliedesign

Nicola designs architecturally inspired jewellery. She graduated from Hereford College of Arts with a First Class BA (Hons) in Contemporary Design Craft and was also a Goldsmiths’ Precious Metal Bursary Award winner. In 2015, she was voted ‘one to watch’ by Craft and Design Magazine.

Hugo

BBC

Age: 23

From: Hayward’s Heath

Instagram: @hugoluisjewellery

Hugo Johnson is a diamond mounter and designer of handmade, bespoke fine jewellery. He trained at the Goldsmiths’ Centre in London and has been nominated as a finalist in Retail Jeweller’s Rising Stars 30 Under 30. In 2018, he was made a Freeman of the Goldsmiths’ Company and of the City of London, and in 2019, he was awarded a gold award in the category of smallworkers and modelmakers junior at the Goldsmiths’ Craftsmanship and Design Awards.

Lee

BBC

Age: 49

From: South Wales

Instagram: @jewellerlee

Lee owns his own jewellery business, repairing broken pieces and making his own bespoke pieces. He works in silver, gold, platinum, palladium and copper incorporating diamonds, gemstones, pearls, beads and art glass handmade by John Ditchfield.

Kim

BBC

Age: 56

From: Portsmouth

Instagram: @kimstylesjewellery

Kim Styles is a sculptural jeweller. She trained at Sir John Cass School of Art, where she gained a BA Honours Degree. She specialises in bespoke designs, in particular wedding jewellery and wedding hair accessories. Kim says she creates jewellery in the “traditional way” from sheet and wire in her design studio in Hampshire.

Sonny

BBC

Age: 26

From: North London

Instagram: @sonnybaileyairdjewellery

Sonny Bailey-Aird is a trained goldsmith and self-taught jeweller who creates handmade, rustic pieces. He works mainly on commission and each piece is made from precious metals and gemstones sourced directly from stone dealers and lapidaries.

Tamara

BBC

Age: 47

From: Essex

Instagram: @tamaragomezjewellery

Sri Lanka-born jewellery designer Tamara specialises in rough diamonds and gemstones. She graduated from the Royal College of Art with a masters’ degree in Goldsmithing and Jewellery in 1997, and has over two decades worth of experience in jewellery making. Tamara Gomez Jewellery is based out of a studio at Cockpit Arts in Central London

Naomi – OUT

BBC

Age: 23

From: Sussex

Instagram: @missnaomi_jewellery

Naomi is a trainee goldsmith. She studied Jewellery and Metal Design at the University of Dundee’s Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art & Design.

Naomi was the first contestant to be sent home.

Following her exit, she said; “I’m glad that I pushed myself to enter this. I think that it was very challenging for me, but I feel I’m braver than I think and I can do more than I think I can!”

All That Glitters: Britain's Next Jewellery Star airs on BBC Two at 8pm on Tuesday nights.