All That Glitters air date: Host, judges, contestants and news
Everything you need to know about Katherine Ryan's new jewellery competition.
Published:
We’ve had Bake Off, the Pottery Showdown, the Sewing Bee and now there’s All That Glitters – BBC Two’s latest jewellery competition.
Hosted by comedian Katherine Ryan, the series challenges eight jewellers with a series of tasks, with one competitor being crowned the UK’s next big name in jewellery.
Here’s everything you need to know about All That Glitters: Britain’s Next Jewellery Star.
When is All That Glitters on TV?
All That Glitters: Britain’s Next Jewellery Star airs Tuesday 13th April at 8pm on BBC Two.
With six episodes in the whole series, the show will continue to air weekly on Tuesdays throughout April into May.
What is All That Glitters about?
All That Glitters is a brand new BBC competition which challenges eight jewellers to prove their skills in a series of tasks.
With Shaun Leane and Solange Azagury-Partridge judging the competitors’ jewellery efforts, over the next six weeks, the contestants will be whittled down until just one is crowned Britain’s next big jewellery name.
Who hosts All That Glitters?
All That Glitters is hosted by comedian and actor Katherine Ryan, who is best known for starring in her Netflix sitcom The Duchess and for appearing on shows like 8 Out of 10 Cats, Never Mind the Buzzcocks, Mock the Week and Have I Got News for You.
All That Glitters contestants
Eight amateur jewellers are set to compete in the upcoming series of All That Glitters, with the competitors tasked with creating two beautiful pieces of jewellery as per the judges’ instructions.
All That Glitters trailer
BBC Two released a trailer for their new hobby competition All That Glitters: Britain’s Next Jewellery Star in March.
All That Glitters: Britain's Next Jewellery Star airs Tuesday 13th April at 8pm on BBC Two.