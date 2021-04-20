All That Glitters judges: Meet jewellery designers Solange and Shaun on the BBC show

Eight aspiring jewellery makers are competing for victory on the BBC’s All That Glitters, which is basically Bake Off with bracelets.

Hosted by Katherine Ryan, the show sees the All That Glitters contestants taking on challenges each week in a bid to impress judges Solange Azagury-Partridge and Shaun Leane.

And these judges aren’t afraid to tell it how it is, as the first episode which aired on 13th April revealed.

The pair have been friends for years now, and come together on the BBC Two show to form a fierce double act. But who are they?

Here’s everything you need to know about the All That Glitters judges.

Solange

BBC

Age: 59

Instagram: @solangeazagury

Solange is a self-taught British jewellery maker. She owns the brand Solange and created her own engagement ring – how many brides can say that?!

The jewellery maker has had her work displayed in London’s prestigious Victoria and Albert Museum and the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris.

She has also worked with some of the biggest designers in the world and designed jewellery for films, including 2009’s Snow White and the Huntsman.

“It’s such a mystery when you start out in this business,” she says. “It’s so painstaking, every part of it, and you have to put so much thought and energy into it. If you don’t have a passion for it, you’re not going to last.”

Shaun

BBC

Age: 51

Instagram: @shaunleanejewellery

Shaun has his own jewellery brand, Shaun Leane, and has won UK Jewellery Designer of the Year four times. So he knows what he’s talking about!

He famously designed sculptural pieces for Alexander McQueen and has been featured on the catwalk, and praised by the editor of Vogue.

His work has even been worn by members of the Royal Family, with Shaun designing Princess Beatrice’s engagement ring and wedding band.

All That Glitters is on BBC Two on Tuesdays at 8pm.