Denise Van Outen pulls out of Dancing on Ice as her replacement is revealed

Denise Van Outen has announced that she has had to withdraw from Dancing on Ice due to a shoulder injury.

The actress revealed the news on her Instagram page, explaining that while she was “gutted” to pull out she was left with no choice following the results of a scan earlier today.

“Initially we thought with rest I could make a return to the ice, but a recent MRI scan has shown that I have 3 bone fractures as well as a partial dislocation,” she wrote.

“No wonder I’ve been in agony. I won’t be able to do any lifts, tricks or solo skating on the show due to my injury. I’m going to bail out gracefully with my DOI bling sling.”

Van Outen skated her first dance on the live show last weekend but said in her Instagram post that she did so “through a gritted smile because the pain was unbearable”.

She will be replaced on the series by Olympic gymnast Amy Tinkler, who will make her debut on this weekend’s show alongside her pro skater partner Joe Johnson.

Tinkler, who won a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, joins the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up which already includes skier Graham Bell, Olympic athlete Colin Jackson, and TV personality Rebekah Vardy, among others.

Meanwhile, Matt Evers, who had been partnering Van Outen on the show, said he was “devastated” that she would not be able to show the rewards of her hard work in training, but admitted it was vital she had time to recuperate from her injury

“It’s sad that the competition must end now for both Denise and I but it’s most important that she takes the time to heal and recover,” he said.

“I loved our time on the ice together and I love the wonderful friendship that we will always have. I’m gutted to have Denise leave the show and equally gutted that last Sunday’s hug will be my last for a while.”

A spokesperson for Dancing on Ice said, “We adore Denise and Matt and we’re so very sad to see them leave the competition so soon.

“They are both much loved members of the Dancing on Ice family and we’d like to thank them for their hard work, from the moment they began training through to the joyful performances they brought to the show.

“We wish Denise all the very best as she now takes some time to make a full recovery.”

Dancing on Ice is on ITV on Sundays at 6pm. You can also check out what else is on with our TV Guide.