He added that he will "never get over that injury".

On his partnership with Manrara specifically, he said: "Ultimately, I think she was under a lot of pressure by the bosses to perform a certain way and I think it was them pushing me that caused the accident.

"She was a passionate teacher and she was part of the decision to do the jump. I feel she could have protected me more, but I didn't have an issue with her."

Will Bayley and Janette Manrara on Strictly Come Dancing. BBC

Now, Manrara has opened up about Bayley's comments and her time working with him in an interview with Closer.

She said: "Nobody wants to have to leave the competition with an injury, especially when we were doing so well. So of course, he felt frustration, and there were massive repercussions that he had from everything that happened on Strictly."

She insisted that they "are still great friends", adding: "When all that came out we spoke directly to each other. We know in our hearts that we were an amazing team and had an incredible time together."

After Bayley's comments were first published, a BBC spokesperson said in a statement: "We have longstanding protocols for dealing with injuries if they occur and that includes contestants receiving all necessary treatment and support as required."

A spokesperson for Manrara also said at the time: "Janette had a great time dancing with Will and one of her favourite moments on the show was doing their contemporary couples choice.

"Her celebrity partner's safety and enjoyment was always the priority throughout her time on Strictly. Janette has never received any complaints and has maintained friendships with all her partners, including Will."

Manrara will be returning as presenter of It Takes Two, alongside Fleur East, when the companion show returns this year.

The Strictly Come Dancing 2024 launch show will air on Saturday 14th September at 7:20pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

