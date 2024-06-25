Reid asked: "What is that like for the Strictly family when someone of that level leaves?"

Márquez responded: "It's like when Aljaž [Škorjanec] leaves or Oti [Mabuse] leaves, or when Anton [Du Beke] decides to go to the judge role.

"Everyone is a big part of the show. When someone decides to leave or change their careers, it's sad for everybody."

On whether the pair still speak, Márquez also said: "Sometimes we speak, he's busy, I'm busy. He's on tour at the minute with Anton."

Of course, with Pernice having now left Strictly, that means that Márquez is the longest-running dancer on the show. The news of Pernice's exit was confirmed earlier this month once the full line-up of Strictly professionals had been unveiled.

Giovanni Pernice. BBC/Ray Burmiston

The news came after reports of an ongoing BBC investigation into allegations about Pernice's teaching methods.

Pernice previously spoke out against about the accusations, deeming them to be "untrue" and taking to his Instagram to issue a statement, which read: "To my fans and followers. Every week, there are totally untrue stories about me in the media.

"As you know, I have always rejected any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour. The latest accusations are simply false. I am cooperating fully with the ongoing BBC investigation, which will determine the truth."

He continued: "As requested, I have stayed silent, but I am looking forward to the conclusion of the investigation and ultimately clearing my name and establishing the truth.

"I am so happy to be back on tour. Thank you all for your continued support – you[r] messages and love mean so very much to me. I will hopefully see many of you very soon and I look forward to clearing my name. With love, Giovanni."

Pernice's latest response came after claims made by his most recent Strictly partner and Sherlock actress Amanda Abbington.

Speaking to The Mail on Sunday, Abbington alleged: "He was awful to a few of us. I went to producers early on and told them about Giovanni.

"You don't understand how awful this all is... Giovanni's fans have started trolling me now. I have had to come off social media and I'm getting death threats."

The BBC issued a statement last month urging people "not to indulge in speculation".

"It is a longstanding position that the BBC does not comment on specific matters related to individuals," it said. "Nor, ordinarily, would we comment on whether we are reviewing any individual complaints.

"Recently, we have seen a number of media reports about a high-profile show. Anyone involved in a complaint has a right to confidentiality and fair process.

"If a complaint is made to the BBC, we assess and take any necessary steps to establish the facts, whether there is a case to answer, and, if appropriate, what action should be taken."

We don't yet know who will be in this year's celebrity line-up for Strictly Come Dancing. However, what we do know is that the professional line-up continues to be full of stellar talent, so all eyes will be on the new season to see what routines, themes and dazzling costumes are in store.

Strictly Come Dancing will return later this year.

