Strictly fans say wrong person went home as Tom Fletcher exits series

The votes are in, and fans think Tom should have stayed in the competition – but should Rhys have gone home instead?

The curtain has fallen on Strictly Come Dancing‘s Musicals Week, and another contestant has exited stage right.

Sadly, it was McFly star Tom Fletcher‘s turn to leave, after his scores from the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard were added to the public vote and he landed in the bottom two alongside Rhys Stephenson.

Tom and his pro partner Amy Dowden’s Couples Choice to On My Own from Les Misérables failed to grip the judges, including guest judge Cynthia Erivo, and Tom was sent home.

But was it the right choice? Not according to an exclusive RadioTimes.com poll.

When asked whether the right person left Strictly, 67 per cent of the total voters answered ‘no’, meaning that only 33 per cent of voters thought Tom should’ve gone home.

But that doesn’t necessarily mean viewers thought Rhys, who performed a Jive to Footlose alongside partner Nancy Xu, should have left the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up instead.

Some fans commented that Dan Walker should have been the one to go home, especially since the judges’ scores placed him last on the Strictly leaderboard with a total of 31 points.

Dan himself addressed the comments on Twitter, saying: “I’m well aware that some people are furious that I’m still dancing, and that’s fine,” before sharing some of the positive messages he has received “in the interest of balance”.

