Strictly’s Craig Revel Horwood explains why fans are keeping Dan Walker in

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood has weighed in on why BBC Breakfast’s Dan Walker has managed to avoid the dance-off, despite posting some of the lowest scores in the competition in recent weeks.

Walker has been in the bottom two on the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard for the last two weeks, with Revel Horwood and fellow judge Anton Du Beke both commenting that Walker is one of the weaker dancers to remain in the competition.

However, he has had no trouble storming through each week on the public vote, which has led to some disgruntled viewers calling upon him to withdraw from the popular dancing competition.

Revel Horwood told The Mirror that he had a better understanding of Walker’s fanbase after spending a week watching Strictly from home, having tested positive for COVID-19.

“You’re more involved in the celebrity’s story at home,” he began. “Whereas at work I’m not as influenced by the VTs or anything, because I’m just there to judge that 1 minute 30 dance and not the actual story that surrounds it. Whereas when I was sat at home, you do.

“And then I see why people vote for people like Dan. It’s interesting, isn’t it? Because he’s probably one of the weaker dancers out of everyone that is left in this programme but you still feel for him. So you sort of invest in that. It’s a totally different sort of experience so I understand now why the audience are given 50 percent of the vote.”

Revel Horwood added: “I’m just there to uphold and wave the dance flag professionally, but then the people at home, they’ve invested in the human being themselves and their story and journey throughout it. So I do think it does sway them and I think it’s why it’s good having the audience having 50 percent of the power.”

RadioTimes.com columnist and former Strictly Come Dancing professional Ian Waite came to Walker’s defence last month, praising him for giving the show his all despite no previous experience with dance.

“He is one of the celebs who has come into this with no experience whatsoever and I think that’s what people love because he’s giving it a go,” said Waite.

Walker proceeds to next week’s quarter finals, alongside television presenters Rhys Stephenson and AJ Odudu, EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis, and former Bake Off champ John Whaite.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One at 6:40pm on Saturday 4th December. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.