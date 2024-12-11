Chris and Dianne have become firm favourites throughout the season, having developed a close bond after the Australian dance pro came up with ways to teach and guide the blind comedian.

Speaking ahead of the final, Chris and Dianne both admitted that they’ve got so close it will be hard to say goodbye to each other at the weekend.

“Oh God, yesterday we had a wobble,” Chris said.

Dianne added: “We were practising our dance and we had a little wobble, and I saw Chris's eyes glistening over.

“I said, 'Are you all right?' He said, 'I just had a vision that this will actually be our last dance on Saturday night. It makes me really sad.' And then he set me off.

“So, I mean, it will be sad – we've spent so much time together over these last three months – but genuinely, from the bottom of my heart, I just know we will definitely keep in contact.”

She then cheekily jabbed: “And if you ever want a little whizz around then… [dance pro] Lauren's available!”

“Our last dance is going to be our waltz to You’ll Never Walk Alone,” added Chris. “It’s an emotional song anyway, and yeah... I just had this little thought of us ending the dance, and that being the end of everything we’ve ever done and it just... oh, it gets me emotional!

“I’ve been a wreck this whole week.”

Chris added in tribute to Dianne: “You hear it a lot, people saying, 'I feel very lucky to be paired with such and such', and I don't think it's as simple as that.

"I think that whoever is in charge, I think they knew what they were doing, and I think they knew that Dianne would be the best partner for me in terms of humour, outlook on life, where she comes from, just the similarities between us, her communication…

“I think they just knew how good we would work together, and so I'm grateful for that.”

“I would like to think I've made you a little bit less moany at times,” Dianne joked. “Is that a thing now, Chris, you think you'll take that away with you?”

He laughed back: “Well, I mean, yeah, and I'd like to think I've made you a little less irritating.”

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell on Strictly. BBC

On Saturday night, Chris and Dianne will perform their Couples’ Choice to Instant Karma (Shine On) by John Lennon at the request of the judges, before celebrating their time together with a Showdance to You Get What You Give by New Radicals.

Speaking on the results show last week, Chris said of the song choice: “I think it fits everything that's happened, really, for us on this.

“As it says in the song, to be in the final, you know, we've got the dreamers’ disease.”

The Liverpudlian star will be battling for the Glitterball this weekend alongside Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri and her pro Aljaz Skorjanec, Miranda star Sarah Hadland and last year’s winner Vito Coppola, and JLS star JB Gill and his partner Lauren Oakley.

The winner will be revealed at the end of the live show, which airs this Saturday.

The Strictly Come Dancing 2024 final airs Saturday at 6pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

