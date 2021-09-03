Strictly Come Dancing 2021 launch date is officially confirmed

The BBC has confirmed that Strictly Come Dancing 2021 will return later this month on Saturday 18th September.

Advertisement

The broadcaster tweeted the news on Friday, using a short clip of Strictly contestant Tom Fletcher using a judge’s score paddle to reveal the 15 days left to go.

“The countdown is ON! Only 15 days to go until Tom Fletcher and our Strictly stars hit the dance floor,” read the tweet.

The announcement follows an unofficial reveal earlier in the week, after BBC Breakfast’s Dan Walker let slip the Strictly launch date while on-air during Wednesday’s show.

The presenter, who joined the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up last month, let slip the launch date to co-anchor Louise Minchin.

“I was just going to put your date in the diary,” he said.

“I meet and greet the partner in a couple of days time, and actually the first show is on the 18th and then the live shows start on the 25th.”

The countdown is ON! Only 15 days to go until @TomFletcher and our #Strictly stars hit the dancefloor 🕺 pic.twitter.com/bIE9hk5lWa — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) September 3, 2021

The September launch date will see a return to normality for Strictly producers, after the show’s start was pushed back to October last year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Both Walker and Fletcher will be taking to the Strictly dance floor this year alongside the likes of comedian Robert Webb, Olympic gold medallist Adam Peaty, Loose Women’s Judi Love and TV presenter AJ Odudu.

Advertisement

Other celebrities set to make their Strictly debut include Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Tilly Ramsay, The Crown’s Greg Wise, EastEnders star Nina Wadia and former Bake Off contestant John Whaite, who’ll be competing in the show’s very first all-male partnership.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Strictly will return on Saturday 18th September 2021. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.