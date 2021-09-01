BBC Breakfast’s Dan Walker appears to let slip Strictly Come Dancing 2021 launch date

While the summer may be over, it means that Strictly Come Dancing 2021 is just around the corner, and judging by contestant Dan Walker‘s recent comments, we don’t have much longer to wait.

The broadcaster, who joined the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up last month, revealed on BBC Breakfast this morning that the series is set to begin on Saturday 18th September.

Whilst putting the date of co-anchor Louise Minchin’s BBC Breakfast departure into his phone calendar, Walker said: “I was just going to put your date in the diary.

“I meet and greet the partner in a couple of days time, and actually the first show is on the 18th and then the live shows start on the 25th.”

Strictly Come Dancing is yet to officially announce the series 19 start date and the BBC has declined to comment on Walker’s comments.

The show has typically launched towards the beginning of September, however last year, Strictly Come Dancing’s first episode was delayed to mid-October due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Walker will be taking to the Strictly dance floor alongside the likes of comedian Robert Webb, Olympic gold medallist Adam Peaty, Loose Women’s Judi Love and TV presenter AJ Odudu this year.

Other celebrities set to make their Strictly debut include Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Tilly Ramsay, The Crown’s Greg Wise, EastEnders star Nina Wadia and former Bake Off contestant John Whaite, who’ll be competing in the show’s very first all-male partnership.

Strictly is expected to return to the BBC in Autumn 2021.