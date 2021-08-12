EastEnders actress Nina Wadia confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2021

EastEnders star Nina Wadia has officially joined the line-up for the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Nina’s involvement was confirmed on this morning’s episode of Lorraine, with the actress becoming the eleventh name to join the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up.

Speaking to Christine Lampard, Nina said she was “scared” about taking part in the ballroom show and joked, “I like dancing like no one’s watching. So we just need to blindfold the judges and I’ll win!”

And asked why she wanted to take part she added, “I just want to grab life by the balls and enjoy it!”

In addition to her role as Zainab Masood on EastEnders, Nina is well known for her appearances on BBC Two sketch show Goodness Gracious Me and Open All Hours spin-off Still Open All Hours, while she also has a number of theatre credits to her name.

The news follows the announcement yesterday (Wednesday 11th August) that Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Tilly Ramsay had joined the Strictly 2021 line-up, with the news being revealed by Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford on This Morning.

Later in the show, they unveiled another Strictly 2021 contestant: The Crown star Greg Wise.

In addition to playing Lord Mounbatten in the hit Netflix drama, Greg is known for roles in Sense and Sensibility and Effie Gray. He is also a writer and producer.

With eleven celebrities having now been revealed, there are just four names to go until we will have our full Strictly Come Dancing line-up for 2021 – and so far it’s shaping up to be another brilliant series of the popular show.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 will launch later this summer on BBC One. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news and Strictly announcements.