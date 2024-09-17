Hopefully the plans for the show that BBC director-general Tim Davie outlined at the height of the crisis will reassure critics that it has cleaned up its act. It's no coincidence that the majority of the celebrity contestants this year are male. One can only hope that a controversy-free year will help rebuild trust in the show.

Much has been written about Strictly over the past six months, not least in the pages of RT, but it is, I hope and feel, from a place of love. Strictly is so much more than a TV show and has become part of the national psyche. Welcome back!

Also in this week's issue, we launch our new service where you can find back issues of Radio Times. Perhaps there's an issue you missed or, to mark a special date such as the birth of a child or grandchild, why not include a copy of that week's RT in a memory box? I have a framed issue from the week I was born, but I'm not sure the new service goes back quite that far!

