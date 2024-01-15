When asked if she'd like to appear on other TV shows following her time on The Masked Singer, Ballas said: "Oh, I want to do SAS: Who Dares [Wins], [I'm a Celebrity] Get Me Out of Here!. I want a man to scream in my face, because I've had that all my life. I think that could kind of be fun."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The dancer went on to explain she enjoys "anything that's jungle-orientated". "I like anything that's putting Wellington boots on and [getting] out there," she said, noting that she likes doing things that don't always involve "glitz and glamour".

"Even though I have it on Strictly, I've had it all my life. I've been wearing eyelashes since I was about eight, so I would be up for anything," she told RadioTimes.com and other press.

When asked if she had been approached for any of the shows mentioned, Ballas teased: "Maybe."

Read more:

Viewers are used to seeing Ballas on screens over on BBC One as head judge of Strictly Come Dancing, and when asked if she could see one of her fellow judges taking the leap to The Masked Singer, there is one she has in mind.

"Well, first of all, Anton Du Beke has got a fabulous voice, but Motsi [Mabuse] is unbelievable," Ballas revealed.

"She sings backstage, she's always singing backstage on a Sunday. You go in a room and think it's a professional singer, and it's Motsi Mabuse. I think she'd be fabulous."

The Masked Singer UK continues Saturday 20th January on ITV.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.