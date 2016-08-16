See the bottom of the page for a guide to every single gold up for grabs today, plus our One To Watch, runner and trainee vet Laura Muir. And take a look at the rest of our Olympics coverage here.

Cycling: Women’s Omnium

2:57pm BBC4

I said it in London and I’ll say it again: pound for pound, Laura Trott is the most valuable person on the British Olympic team. What she delivers for her size is remarkable. Like Victoria Pendleton before her, Trott isn’t the biggest rider, but her power-to-weight ratio allows her to outrace the bigger girls. Her main rival in the omnium, American Sarah Hammer, is much stronger- looking, and they’ve had some great tussles recently – although Trott leads the standings coming into today's events, with Hammer in third. Off the bike, Trott is a delight; on the track, she’s a demon. She’s the defending Olympic champion and will have gold in her sights again. Jill Douglas

Athletics: Men’s 200m Heats

From 3:50pm BBC1

The men’s 200m offers a potential opportunity for Britain’s sprint prospects. If Usain Bolt and Justin Gatlin perform they’ll be the top two, but the bronze is up for grabs. Adam Gemili, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and Danny Talbot are our 200m sprinters. Nethaneel went to university in the US. It’s such a big step for a young man to move out of his comfort zone, but it’s worked for him; he’s been in fantastic form. My only concern is that, having run a full US college season, he now has to carry that form through the Olympics. Darren Campbell

Sailing: Men’s Finn Medal Race

5pm BBC1

Sailing’s greatest Olympian, Ben Ainslie, has sailed into the sunset. The four-time Olympic champion confirmed in 2012 that London would be his fifth and final Games (although he’s still very much part of the America’s Cup). But, when one era ends, another begins. For Giles Scott, four-time sailing world champion, Rio has been his chance to make history. The sailing competition has been running for a week, and today sees the Brit pick up a guaranteed Olympic gold in the climax of the Finn-class event after building an unassailable lead over his rivals. James Gill

Gymnastics: Women’s Floor Final

6:45pm BBC2

The women’s floor final is Olympic gymnastics’ blue riband event. Performances are set to music, and in recent years we’ve seen much more expressive routines. As well as marks for execution and difficulty, judges are also looking at the artistry, and at how the music is interpreted. Expect to hear some samba tunes — gymnasts often try to tap into the home spirit and get the crowd on board. Britain’s Amy Tinkler is bidding for a medal but can she best Olympic darling Simone Biles who is hoping to add to her haul of three golds? Craig Heap

Athletics: Men’s High Jump

12:30am BBC1

It was a moment of heart-stopping drama in 2012 when British high jumper Robbie Grabarz won bronze in London. He’d clipped the bar, it had tumbled down, and he’d scored well under his personal best — but when everything had been tallied up, there he was on the podium. It’s been an arduous journey to Rio, with Grabarz forced to have knee surgery on his take-off leg. Now, after 18 months of serious training, he says he feels fitter than he did in 2012. He’ll no doubt be battling for a medal even shinier than the bronze. Kasia Delgado

Athletics: Men’s 110m Hurdles

2:45am BBC1

I have to highlight Omar McLeod from Jamaica. He’s been quite fragile for a few years, which is why we’ve missed him. He’s always been very fast, but Omar has now become the first athlete to have gone under 10 seconds for the 100m and under 13 seconds for the 110m hurdles in the same year. He’s run 9.99, and 12.98 seconds. Back in the day there was Willie Davenport of the US who managed to win a 1968 gold medal in the 110m hurdles and run under 10 seconds in 100m. In 1980 he was on the US bobsleigh team at the Winter Olympics. Colin Jackson

One To Watch: Laura Muir

Athletics: Women's 1500m Final 2:30am BBC1

Trainee vet Laura Muir, 23, is aiming to show her pedigree in the women’s 1500m final. Before heading to Rio, she spent July training at 1,850m above sea level in the Pyrenees. “She’s one of my favourite athletes,” says Brendan Foster. “She’s not very well known yet, but I think we’re all about to find out a lot more about her.”

GOLDS TODAY

Athletics Men's Triple Jump 1:50pm, Women's Discus 3:20pm, Men's High Jump 12:30am, Women's 1500m 2:30am, Men's 110m Hurdles 2:45am Boxing Men's Lightweight 11:15pm Canoe Sprint Men's C1 1,000m 1pm, Women's K2 500m 1:16pm, Women's K1 200m 1:40pm, Men's K1 1,000m 2:04pm Cycling Women's Omnium 2:57pm, Women's Sprint 9:44pm, Men's Keirin 10:14pm Diving Men's 3m Springboard 9pm Gymnastics Men's Parallel Bars 6pm, Women's Floor 6:45pm, Men's High Bar 7:30pm Sailing Men's Finn 5pm, Women's 470 5:05pm, Mixed Nacra 17 6pm Swimming Men's 10km 12 noon Synchronised Swimming Duets Free Routine 6pm Table Tennis Women's Team 11:30pm Weightlifting Men's +105kg 12:30am Wrestling Men's 66kg 9:30pm, Men's 98kg 10:30pm

