Rio 2016 Olympics on TV today: Friday 12 August – Day 7
Jessica Ennis-Hill begins the campaign to retain her heptathlon title, while Bradley Wiggins could become the most decorated British Olympian of all time
London 2012 heptathlon hero Jessica Ennis-Hill begins the campaign to retain her Olympic title, with teammate Katarina Johnson-Thompson one of her main rivals.
Rowers Helen Glover and Heather Stanning are in a good position to do the same in the pairs final, while Andy continues his medal bid in both the men's singles and the mixed doubles.
Meanwhile, Bradley Wiggins attempts to become the most decorated British Olympian of all time in the cycling Team Pursuit and Jo Pavey competes in the 10,000 metres at the age of 42. Plus badminton, equestrian and Amber Hill in the shooting.
See the bottom of the page for a guide to every single gold up for grabs today. And take a look at the rest of our Olympics coverage here.
Badminton
12 noon Red Button+/online
China are the team to watch, having won more than half of all the Olympic badminton medals that have ever been contested, including women’s doubles gold at London 2012. Only nine other countries have even reached the podium, but could Brazil get a look-in this year? Having never previously qualified, as hosts they get to compete for the first time. Kasia Delgado
Athletics: Heptathlon
1:35pm BBC1
The heptathlon takes place on the first two days of the track and field events. For Britain, it’s all about champion Jessica Ennis-Hill and rival Katarina Johnson-Thompson — a big battle between them would grip the Olympic Stadium. KJT is under pressure to succeed Jess, but she’s not the poster girl like her rival was at London 2012. Everyone in athletics knows Kat can deliver, but for the nation as a whole she’ll still be seen as the surprise package. The person on the street doesn’t expect KJT to be atop the podium. Gabby Logan
Rowing: Women’s Pair Finals
2:24pm BBC1
Reigning Olympic champions Helen Glover and Heather Stanning are so dominant that if anyone asks me how much to bet on the two Brits repeating their triumph from 2012, I’d just say, “How much do you want to win?” After London, Heather resumed her army career in Afghanistan, while Helen won the World Championships with another partner. Since reuniting, they’ve carried on where they left off, steamrollering everyone in their path. They’re a brilliant combination — so strong physically and mentally. James Cracknell
Athletics: Women’s 10,000m
3:10pm BBC2
She won’t win a medal, but that doesn’t matter when it comes to Jo Pavey. She’s 42, a mother of two, a European champion who is going to her fifth Olympics and, as with Paula Radcliffe, an inspiration to thousands of women runners. When I started the Great North Run in the 1980s, ten per cent of the entrants were women. Last year, that figure had gone up to 48 per cent. Jo will have a job keeping those Ethiopians in sight, but it’ll be a hell of a finale — unless she decides to aim for the next Olympics! Brendan Foster
Tennis: Men's singles
From 4pm, BBC Sport website
Andy Murray has a busy day ahead of him, with both the men's singles quarter-final and the mixed doubles with partner Heather Watson.
Equestrian: Dressage Team Grand Prix
6pm BBC1
I may be mainly in the velodrome, but given my year in the saddle I’ll keep an eye on the equestrian events. I went to see top GB riders Charlotte Dujardin and Carl Hester having an open dressage session and I loved it. Now I understand more, I can get more out of it. The venue is close by the mountain biking and the BMX, so I might have a chance see some of the British prospects there, too. Victoria Pendleton
Cycling: Men’s Team Pursuit
8:52pm BBC2
Having Bradley Wiggins back in GB’s team pursuit is awesome. I’ve known him for such a long time, and we’ve competed in so many championships together. He’s an enigma, a maverick, everything you’d wish for in a sportsman — but also a thoroughly nice family guy. It blows me away how much talent is crammed into that tall, lean body. I’m very envious of him. If he wins a medal here in Rio, he will beat Chris Hoy and become Britain’s most decorated Olympian. We just look up in awe — me in particular, because he’s 6ft 3in and I’m 5ft 5in! Victoria Pendleton
Star To Watch: Amber Hill
Shooting: Women’s Skeet Final 7pm BBC1
Amber Hill is an 18-year-old beautician with pink nails and a penchant for Love Island. She’s also one of the world’s top skeet shooters. Introduced to shooting by her grandfather when she was just ten, she now even uses pink shotgun cartridges.
GOLDS TODAY
Archery Men's Individual 8:44pm Athletics Women's 10,000m 3:10pm, Men's 20km Walk 6:30pm, Women's Shot 2am Cycling Men's Team Pursuit 8:52pm, Women's Team Sprint 10pm Men's Doubles 12 midnight Equestrian Dressage Team Grand Prix 6pm Fencing Men's Foil Team 10:30pm Gymnastics Women's Trampoline Individual 7:35pm Judo Women's +78kg 9:20pm, Men's +100kg 9:20pm Rowing Women's Lightweight Double Sculls 1:20pm, Women's Pair 2:24pm, Men's Pair 1:40pm Shooting Women's Skeet 7pm, Men's 50m Rifle Prone 3pm Swimming Women's 200m Backstroke 2:03am, Men's 100m Butterfly 2:12am, Women's 800m Freestyle 2:33am, Men's 50m Freestyle 2:44am Tennis Men's Doubles 4pm Weightlifting Women's 75kg 7:30pm, Men's 85kg 11pm
