Friday 12th August: Men's cycling team pursuit, heats and finals

Bradley Wiggins, Ed Clancy, Steven Burke and Owain Doull qualified in style on Thursday, coming close to world record time and pedalling clear of the field ahead of this Friday's finals.

The first heat is scheduled to start at 8.52pm UK time, with the other three heats taking place at six-minute intervals. Team GB are in the final heat against New Zealand, at 9.10pm Everything will be live on either BBC1 or BBC2.

After the heats come the finals. The seventh place race will start at 10.20pm. The fifth place race will run at 10.27pm. The bronze medal race will take place at 10.34pm. Last but not least...