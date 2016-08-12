When is Jessica Ennis-Hill competing in Rio 2016?
Find up-to-date schedules and live TV broadcast info for all the heptathlon stages in the Rio 2016 Olympics, as Ennis-Hill and Katarina Johnson-Thompson go head-to-head
Jessica Ennis-Hill is aiming to retain her Olympic heptathlon gold medal at Rio 2016 – but this time she will have to contend with a fierce challenge from fellow Brit Katarina Johnson-Thompson.
The heptathlon begins this Friday 12th August and continues for two days, with every moment live on the BBC.
Keep track of what time Jessica Ennis-Hill will be competing in the Olympic heptathlon using the schedule below. Remember, all these times and broadcast details are subject to change.
Heptathlon schedule Day 1: Friday 12 August (all UK times)
100m hurdles: 1.35pm, live on BBC2 and BBC1 (Ennis-Hill races at 1.59pm on BBC1)
High jump: 2.50pm, live on BBC1
Shot put: 00.35am, live on BBC1
200m: 02.05am, live on BBC1
Heptathlon schedule Day 2: Saturday 13 August
Long jump: 3.45pm, live on BBC1
Javelin throw: midnight, live on BBC1
800m: 02.50am, live on BBC1