“Hopefully Nick Grimshaw won’t think I’m boring this week,” Max laughed to RadioTimes.com, admitting getting positive feedback from Grimmers was a “little” on his mind.

“I don’t want any of the judges to turn around have anything bad to say. I’d like them to just be like ‘wow’,” he explained.

“Hopefully I can give Nick something he wants this week.”

Not that Max was against the staging he had.

“I thought it was great. It was a bit of me, being on the beach with your friends having a jam. That’s something I really connect to. I really, really enjoy that.

“To be honest, I don’t think it was a big deal," he continued. "It was a very last minute thing. We changed it to that concept the night before the performance. So, under all those circumstances, I was really happy with it. I looked back at it and thought visually it looked great.

And Max can see the positives, given his vocal abilities have never come into question.

“Someone told me after the performance, if the only thing they criticise is the things around you, and not the performance, I suppose you have to be a bit happy. And when they said that I was like yeah fair play.”

For tonight’s performance – Max is singing Secret Garden by Bruce Springsteen from the film Jerry Maguire – Simon Cowell’s act has revealed he is changing things up a bit and moving away from his reggae twists.

“At this point, I don’t want to be labeled as a one-trick pony. So, as much as I love reggae, I’m taking it somewhere else from now on. This week’s performance is more in line with the original track.”

“The public want to see that you’re improving,” Max continued. “Each week I try to do better than the previous week.”

While he jokes he won’t be “running around doing the splits” he will use the stage more.

“I don’t dance, but I will be moving around a bit more. It will be cool, absolutely.”

The X Factor continues Saturday and Sunday at 8:00pm on ITV