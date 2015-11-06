Cheryl's Groups

4th Impact will be performing Girls Aloud's Sound of the Underground/ Boom Clap by Charli XCX

Reggie n Bollie are singing What Makes You Beautiful/ Cheerleader - One Direction/ OMI

Rita's Girls

Kiera Weathers is singing Return of the Mack by Mark Morrison

Lauren Murray will perform Hold Back the River by James Bay

Louisa Johnson will sing Michael Jackson's Billie Jean

Monica Michael (wildcard entry) will perform Beyonce's Crazy In Love

Simon's Overs

Anton Stephans is singing Bang Bang by Jessie J, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj mashed-up with All About That Bass by Meghan Trainor

Max Stone is singing Somewhere Over the Rainbow/ What a Wonderful World - Israel Kamakawiwo'ole/ Louis Armstron

Nick's Boys

Ché Chesterman is singing You Can't Hurry Love by The Supremes

Mason Noise will perform Womack & Womack's Teardrops

Seann Miley Moore will be singing California Dreamin by Mamas and Papas

See The X Factor this Saturday and Sunday at 8:00pm on ITV