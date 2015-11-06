X Factor week two song choices revealed
Michael Jackson, Beyonce and Girls Aloud among this week's mix as the acts take on a 'reinvention' theme
After last week's unexpected double elimination things have heated up quickly on The X Factor live shows this year.
This week the eleven remaining acts are taking on a 'Reinvention' theme. Here's the songs they're each hoping will see them safely through Sunday night's results show.
Cheryl's Groups
4th Impact will be performing Girls Aloud's Sound of the Underground/ Boom Clap by Charli XCX
Reggie n Bollie are singing What Makes You Beautiful/ Cheerleader - One Direction/ OMI
Rita's Girls
Kiera Weathers is singing Return of the Mack by Mark Morrison
Lauren Murray will perform Hold Back the River by James Bay
Louisa Johnson will sing Michael Jackson's Billie Jean
Monica Michael (wildcard entry) will perform Beyonce's Crazy In Love
Simon's Overs
Anton Stephans is singing Bang Bang by Jessie J, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj mashed-up with All About That Bass by Meghan Trainor
Max Stone is singing Somewhere Over the Rainbow/ What a Wonderful World - Israel Kamakawiwo'ole/ Louis Armstron
Nick's Boys
Ché Chesterman is singing You Can't Hurry Love by The Supremes
Mason Noise will perform Womack & Womack's Teardrops
Seann Miley Moore will be singing California Dreamin by Mamas and Papas
See The X Factor this Saturday and Sunday at 8:00pm on ITV