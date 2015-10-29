Monica Michael is coming back as X Factor wildcard
"The show wouldn't be the same without her," Simon Cowell says as it's confirmed Monica will return as this year's only wildcard
Monica Michael is coming back as this year's X Factor wildcard.
Simon Cowell admitted the show "wouldn't be the same without her" as it was revealed she'd rejoin Rita Ora's Girls' category.
The judges said they saw her today, with Cheryl admitting they'd had cuddles during rehearsals.
Monica - who returned to the show after getting cut at Six Chairs last year - initially lost out on a spot in the lives during this weekend's Judges' Houses stage of the competition - Rita admitted it was the "toughest" decision of the lot.
But now Monica gets another shot at glory joining Louisa Johnson, Kiera Weathers and Lauren Murray in one heck of a Girls category for this year's live performances.
The Xtra Factor continues Sunday at 9:00pm on ITV2