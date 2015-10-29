The judges said they saw her today, with Cheryl admitting they'd had cuddles during rehearsals.

Monica - who returned to the show after getting cut at Six Chairs last year - initially lost out on a spot in the lives during this weekend's Judges' Houses stage of the competition - Rita admitted it was the "toughest" decision of the lot.

But now Monica gets another shot at glory joining Louisa Johnson, Kiera Weathers and Lauren Murray in one heck of a Girls category for this year's live performances.

More like this

Advertisement

The Xtra Factor continues Sunday at 9:00pm on ITV2