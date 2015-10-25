Rita Ora puts Louisa Johnson, Lauren Murray and Kiera Weathers through to X Factor live shows 2015
Louisa Johnson, Lauren Murray and Kiera Weathers are this year's final three Girls as Rita Ora cuts Monica Michael, Chloe Paige and Havva Rebke during Judges' Houses live reveal
Tonight X Factor judge Rita Ora had to decide live on air which three Girls she would be taking through to this year's live studio shows.
It comes as part of this year's revamped Judges' Houses, calling on the judges make their final decisions in front of a live studio crowd at Wembley's Fountain Studios.
Ms Ora was the last mentor to make her choices. It followed Cheryl and Simon's choices last night and Nick's decision at the start of the show.
The Body On Me singer had one last audition to help her make her decision, which was held in LA with guest mentor Meghan Trainor on hand to advise.
But six have become three, so meet the three Girls who've made it through:
More like this
Louisa Johnson
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_4yfr68w01I
Lauren Murray
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RG0joxllNH0
Kiera Weathers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wGADTsvRtpg
Rita has cut Havva Rebke, Chloe Paige and Monica Michael from her category.