Ms Ora was the last mentor to make her choices. It followed Cheryl and Simon's choices last night and Nick's decision at the start of the show.

The Body On Me singer had one last audition to help her make her decision, which was held in LA with guest mentor Meghan Trainor on hand to advise.

But six have become three, so meet the three Girls who've made it through:

Louisa Johnson

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_4yfr68w01I

Lauren Murray

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RG0joxllNH0

Kiera Weathers

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wGADTsvRtpg

Rita has cut Havva Rebke, Chloe Paige and Monica Michael from her category.