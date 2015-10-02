Trainor, who shot to fame with her tack All About That Bass, will head to LA with Ms Ora. Here the girls will battle it out for that all important yes. Meanwhile, Ronson - who dominated the charts with Uptown Funk - will be staying a little closer, with Grimshaw taking his boys category to Manchester for this final audition stage of the competition.

As previously reported, Jess Glynne will lend a hand to Cheryl and the groups, while Simon Cowell has broken with tradition and invited One Direction's Louis Tomlinson, rather than his long-standing guest judge Sinitta.

Judges' Houses was going to be a live broadcast this year, with filming taking place in all four locations at the same time. However, logistical concerns have seen a change to the plan. The performances will now be pre-recorded on location before the judges make their decision during a live broadcast back in Wembley Arena.

But, before all of that, this weekend it's the dreaded Six Chair Challenge where the remaining contestants sing for a seat. As with last week, The X Factor will air on Sunday only due to ITV's commitment to the Rugby World Cup.

