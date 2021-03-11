Who should win RuPaul’s Drag Race UK? Vote now

Just when our queue of lockdown viewing was beginning to dwindle, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK returned to our screens at the start of this year, delivering a full hour of fabulous escapism every Thursday evening that really put the ‘werk’ in WFH.

Nine dramatic, hilarious and heart-warming episodes later and we’ve reached the much-anticipated season two finale, with our four finalists fighting for the title of the next UK Drag Superstar after (spoiler alert) the latest shocking non-elimination.

We have East London’s vegan queen Bimini Bon-Boulash – the “gender-bender, cis-tem offender” with four RuPeter badges under her belt – heading into the final, alongside former frontrunner Lawrence Chaney, the Glasgow gal who’s been firing funny one-liners throughout the series.

Joining them in next week’s episode is Newport’s answer to Naomi Campbell and chief Jane Turner impersonator Tayce, who narrowly avoided elimination after her semi-final lip-sync against Dundee’s Ellie Diamond, the look queen with serious make-up skills also saved by RuPaul.

But who do you think will be snatching the Drag Race UK crown next week? Make sure to have your say in RadioTimes.com‘s exclusive Drag Race UK poll by voting for your champion.

Series two has been a chaotic whirlwind of workroom drama, death drops and enough tea-spilling to flood your nan’s kitchen.

From Ginny Lemon’s iconic self-elimination (you’ll never hear Kim Wilde’s You Keep Me Hangin’ On the same way again) and cheesy earworm UK Hun surging up the charts, to Bimini Bon Boulash’s unforgettable Snatch Game win and the short-lived return of Joe Black, this year’s series of Drag Race UK has kept fans on the edge of their sofas every single week without fail.

We’ve welcomed the show’s first Scottish and Welsh queens and said goodbye to eight contestants, while guest stars such as Elizabeth Hurley, Sheridan Smith, Maya Jama, Dawn French and MNEK have dropped by to deliver their critiques.

