But who will be dessert-ing the competition this week?

Who left the Great British Bake Off?

After several weeks flirting with last position, we bid goodbye to Priya from the Bake Off tent.

The emotional farewell saw Priya describer her time in the tent as a "privilege."

More like this

"Of course I’ll cry, but I left work a year ago and I was kind of a bit stuck and I thought I’m just going to do the things I enjoy," she said.

Advertisement

The Great British Bake Off continues Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4