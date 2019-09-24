This week now saw our bakers try and relive the prohibition era – with a custard pie signature which saw our second Hollywood handshake of the series, a practically unknown technical and cocktail cake showstopper.

But who swung to the top of the leaderboard? And who crashed out the competition?

Who left the Great British Bake Off?

Michelle and Helena got the boot in a double dumping. Michelle, who was star baker in week one, failed to impress with her Prohibition Era showstopper which was criticised for its design.

"I've loved it, but it's been fun and emotional," Michelle said. "I've made some friends for life."

Coming first in the technical challenge wasn't enough to save Helena, who was criticised for the piping work on her "bland" Vampire's Kiss Showstopper.

"I'm actually OK about it," she said on leaving. "And I've had an amazing time and learned that I can take criticism and can see the positive side in everything."

The Great British Bake Off continues Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4