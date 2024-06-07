The winners can then bring one or two new people into the mix, causing chaos for those already forming relationships. The most compatible pair, according to those in the villa, will take home the crown at the end of the season.

Perfect Match returns to Netflix on 7th June, but before all the drama that is certain to unfold begins, let's meet ex-Love Is Blind contestant Jessica Vestal, who is set to compete in the show's second season.

Who is Jessica Vestal?

The cast of Perfect Match season 2. Netflix

Age: 29

Instagram: @jess.ves

Job: Executive assistant

From: Rockville, Illinois

Jessica Vestal is an executive assistant from Illinois in the US.

Jessica has a 10-year-old daughter called Autumn.

Being a single mum, she said when introducing herself on the sixth season of Love Is Blind that she and her daughter were a "package deal". She added that if the man she was paired with couldn't accept her child, it would be a "deal-breaker".

Before going on Love Is Blind, Jessica explained humour was an important quality to her.

"Above almost anything else for me is a good sense of humour. One thing about me is I'm going to laugh," she said, "and so that means he’s going to be laughing all the time — whether it be with me or at me."

What happened to Jessica on Love Is Blind?

Jessica Vestal became attached to one of the other contestants, Jimmy, during her time on Love Is Blind.

The two went on multiple dates and she was all-in. She even gave her beau the letter she'd written years previously; it was addressed to her future husband.

However, Jimmy was torn between Jessica and one of the other women, Chelsea. Ultimately, he chose the latter and he proposed to her, leaving Jessica heartbroken.

During their break-up, Jessica gave a passionate yet cutting speech. She even went as far as to diss his EpiPen. Jimmy revealed to her early on in their relationship he carried one on him as he had severe allergies.

She told him: "When you see and realise what you missed out on, you are going to choke. You are going to need your EpiPen to open up your airways, because you are going to be in disbelief of what you missed out on."

The two have mostly stayed out of each other's way ever since, though things did get a bit tense when Jimmy labelled Jessica a "mean girl" in an interview with E! News.

Underneath the clip, which was posted to Instagram, Jessica penned: "This is easier for him to say than whatever the real reason was that he didn’t want to be with me. Notice in all the interviews I’ve done, I speak highly of him and our experience.

"In his interviews, he takes every opportunity to speak poorly of me and flat-out lie."

More recently, the two seem to have become civil again. Jessica has said nothing will ever happen romantically between them now, even though Jimmy has broken up with Chelsea - twice - since the show finished filming.

She said: "Just out of respect for Chelsea, that's not something he and I have ever explored or probably ever will. We don't have a relationship at all. And I'm very close with mostly all of the cast from the show."

How to watch Perfect Match

You can watch season 2 of Perfect Match on Netflix from 7th June. Season 1 is also available to watch now.

