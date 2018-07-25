It’s more bad news for Laura and Jack, who have endured a difficult few days after the Lie Detector and Shake It Off challenges left the surfer girl worrying how serious Jack was about their relationship.

The survey also hinted at the most popular couples, with only 9.24% of respondents wanting Jack and Dani off the Island, and 10.44% Josh and Kaz. Alex and Alexandra were the fourth least-popular couple, with 13.94% of the vote, leaving Wes and Megan third (16.42%).

So, will we see those eight islanders in the final? Or will Jack and Laura overcome the odds to reach the last four couples? We've not got long to find out...

Love Island airs daily at 9pm on ITV2