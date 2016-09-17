What time is The X Factor on tonight?
The last of the in-room auditions air tonight before we move into a new-look Bootcamp...
It's the last of the in-room auditions for The X Factor 2016, which after last week's bizarre efforts, is a bit of a relief. There have been some excellent auditions (including the return of Anelisa Lamola). But now that we're getting down to those auditions filmed late into the night it's probably time to move on.
So that means it's...
Bootcamp time
As well as the usual welcome party shenanigans - Ottavio and Bradley are the ones in trouble this year - the dance test is back. This means we can expect to see some properly funky footsteps, as well as some very awkward shuffling. Host Dermot O'Leary, we're told, joins in for a bit.
To get in the mood, we've been having a look back at Zayn Malik's memorable efforts in 2010.
NEW FORMAT ALERT
Then comes the new addition to the show: the Wall of Songs. We go into more detail on that here, but essentially the singers will run at a wall in order to literally tussle over the song they want to sing. Everyone's always saying how the show needed to be combined with Total Wipeout, after all...
More like this
... AND SOON TO COME
Meanwhile, thoughts are starting to turn to the next stages. Basically we've had a bit of rain and so we're starting to think about Judges' Houses. So if you don't mind a spoiler, you can find out exactly where the judges are going, who they're mentoring and which guest mentor(s) they have here.
So what time is it on?
See The X Factor tonight at 8:00pm on ITV (continues Sunday at the earlier time of 7:30pm).